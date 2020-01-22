SIDNEY – Kenneth A. Bridges Sr., age 86 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

He was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Tipp City, Ohio, to late parents Ralph Bridges and Bertha (Cruea) Bridges. He married the love of his life, Tillie (Vozar) Bridges on Sept. 4, 1954, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 15, 2011.

Left to cherish his memory include children, Dennis M. Bridges, of Port Jefferson, and Debra E. (Bridges) Rall, of Kenton, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; amd five brothers and sisters.

He was preceded in death by son, Kenneth A. Bridges Jr. in 1986 as well as nine brothers and sisters.

Kenneth proudly served as a Navy Medic during the Korean War where he met his wife, Tillie. He retired from Sidney Truck and Storage after 30 years of service. He was a past member of Faith Fellowship Church, belonged to Sidney Post 4239, Sidney American Legion Post 217, AmVets Post 1986, Sidney Eagles, Sidney Moose Lodge and Shelby County Fish and Game. Family time meant more to him than anything else and he will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at noon at Adams Funeral Home with Pastor Fred Gillenwater officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson with full military honors by the United States Navy Reserve, Norfolk, Virginia, and Sidney American Legion Post 217.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenneth's honor to Miami County Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.