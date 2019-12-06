PHOENIX — Kenneth Mitchell Fulton, age 78, of Phoenix, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

He was born on July 25, 1941, to the late Wade H. and Dorothy A. (Mitchell) Fulton in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ken graduated from Sidney High School; then furthered his education at Bowling Green University obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Music.

On April 18, 1997, he married Barbara Jo Herring in Phoenix.

Ken worked as a computer programmer and analyst until his retirement in 2005. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. He enjoyed music and attended many concerts throughout his life.

Ken is survived by his loving spouse of 22 years, Barbara; two daughters, Lori Hargis and Cynthia Grant; stepdaughter, Kim Desrosiers; a brother, John W. Wilt; 10 grandchildren, Carrie, Kayla, Natalie, Jacob, Amber, Cory, Joshua, Danielle, Nichole and Samuel; seven great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by two daughters, Kimberly Hewitt and Beth Fulton.

Committal service with military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024. To join the Patriot Guard Riders procession to the cemetery, please be at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022 at 1:15 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ken's honor may be made to Homes for Our Troops 501(c)3 at hfotusa.org. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.