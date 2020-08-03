Kenneth Gayer

ST. MARYS — Kenneth E. Gayer, age 87, of St. Marys, Ohio, passed away on July 31, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on Aug. 25, 1932, in Auglaize County to the late Raymond and Lucille (Eisley) Gayer. On Nov. 16, 1957, he married Kay (Fischer) Gayer, who preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2017.

Kenneth has five loving children, Michelle Gayer, of Minster, Jeffrey (Denise) Gayer, of Sylvania, Gary Gayer, of St. Marys, David (Cindy) Gayer, of St. Marys, and Ann Marie Gayer, who preceded him in death. Kenneth is also survived by his siblings, Harold (Angie) Gayer, of California, Verl (Shirley) Gayer, of St. Marys, and Lee (Roberta) Gayer, of Georgia; as well as three grandchildren, Ben Gayer, Abby (Dakota) Childers and Luke Gayer and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Gayer.

Kenneth was a 1950 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War era. He was employed at Goodyear Tire Company in St. Marys and retired after 28 years of service.

He was a member of New Community Church in St. Marys. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, cooking, watching the Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Kenneth also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will remain in the hearts of so many that have fond memories of his life well lived.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Cisco Funeral Homes in St. Marys with the Rev. John Bernstein officiating; where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery in St. Marys, with military honors by the St. Marys VFW Post 9289 and the American Legion Post 323..

Attendees are asked to follow social distancing guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the National Health Concerns of COVID-19. Masks are required for attendees at the visitation and funeral service.

Memorial contributions can be made to Auglaize Council on Aging, PO Box 215, St. Marys, OH 45885.

To pay respects and to leave online condolences and memories, visit www.ciscofuneralhome.com or visit the Cisco Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Homes in Celina and St. Marys.