Kenneth Hoffman

URBANA — Kenneth James Hoffman, 90, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Kenneth was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Champaign County to the late Ernest Guy and Eva Edna (Russell) Hoffman. On Jan. 18, 1974, in Bellefontaine he married Joan Ruth Richardson, who preceded him in death.

Kenny was also a loyal member of the Rosewood Church in his earlier years and later became a member of the Urbana United Methodist Church. Kenny honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Mad River Masonic Lodge West Liberty 161. Kenny enjoyed traveling with his late wife and visiting with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Douglas Hoffman, Debra (Robert) McClure and Daniel (Michelle) Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Sydnie, Shane, Morgan, Trent, Kaylynn, Jackson, Lorelei, Michael, Braydan, and Hunter; daughter-in-law, Sheila Hoffman; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Joan Richardson Hoffman; his parents; son, Gregory Hoffman; siblings, Ruth Shanley, Monabelle Maddy, Garnet Ann Hoffman and Clyde E. "Skeeter" Hoffman.

A memorial service will take place Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. A private family burial will take place following the services in Highland Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

