SIDNEY — Kenneth Ray Hottle, 92, of Sidney passed away at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 18, 1926, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late Harry and Laura (Pierce) Hottle. On May 21, 1948, he married the former Joyce Owens, who preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 2015.

Kenneth is survived by two children, Greg Hottle, of Greenville, Ohio, and Teresa Hottle of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Ralph Edward Hottle, of Richmond, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by son, Curtis Hottle, three brothers and two sisters.

Kenneth was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II. He was a 58-year member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Sidney American Legion Post 217, the Sidney VFW and several other organizations. Kenneth, along with his late wife, formerly owned and operated the Western Auto Store in Sidney for over 30 years. He had a love for Hersey's chocolate, and enjoyed bowling, which he did until he was nearly 90 years old. He was a loving father and "granddaddy" and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302. S. Main Ave., with the Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial with honors performed by the Sidney American Legion Post 217 will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sidney First United Methodist Church or Fish Community Thrift in Kenneth's memory.

Condolences may be made to the Hottle family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.