PIQUA — Kenneth L. Johnson, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

His family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.