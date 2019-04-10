MARIA STEIN — Kenneth Kemper, age 61, of Maria Stein, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born Sept. 14, 1957, in St. Marys, to Rosemary (Dahlinghuas) Kemper-Poeppelman and the late Alvin Kemper. On Sept. 28, 1985, he married Karen (Hehr) Kemper, and she survives in Maria Stein.

Ken is also survived by children, Joseph Kemper, of Maria Stein, Jessica and Cole Thieman, of St. Henry, and Christopher and Kristen Kemper, of Fort Recovery. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Baylee and Gabriella Kemper and Jaylynn and Jemma Thieman, and one on the way; as well as siblings and in-laws, Mike Kemper, of Yorkshire, Patti and Tom Berger, of Minster, Carol and Joe Brown, of St. Marys, Ken and Sheri Hehr, of Fort Loramie, and Cheryl and Kevin Goubeaux, of Russia; and his mother-in-law, Phyllis Hehr, of New Bremen.

He is preceded in death by his father; and stepfather, Edwin Poeppelman; a sister-in-law, Kristine Selby; and his father-in-law, James Hehr.

Ken was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. He was a member of the Goat Farmers Association, and retired from Dannon in Minster. Ken enjoyed Marion Local and Ohio State football games, camping, playing spider solitaire, golf cart rides, and spending time with the grandkids.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John Church, Maria Stein. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home in St. Henry.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's foundation, or the Cancer Association of Mercer County. Condolences may be left on the funeral home's website, hogenkampfh.com.