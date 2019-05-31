SIDNEY – Kenneth L. Bray, 68, of Sidney, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 5:20 a.m. at Piqua Manor Nursing Home. He was born on Nov. 12, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Sherman and Thelma (Cotterman) Bray. In 1997, Kenneth married Lora June, who preceded him in death Oct. 8, 2012.

He is survived by three children, Wayne (Patricia) Bray, Mona (Dave) Arnett and Nicole Bray, all of Sidney; three step-children, Tammy (Dick) Barga and Tommy Massengill, both of Sidney, and Shelly (Dave) Meyer, of Russia; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy Bray, Karen Yates and Dorothy Jones; five nieces and nephews and step-mother Etheleen Hartsock-Bray, of Kentucky. Kenneth was preceded in death by step-daughter Sherry Massengill and sister Janie Collins.

Mr. Bray retired after many years working at Schaffer Trucking Co. as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working on his classic cars. Kenneth loved to spend time with all his grandchildren.

In honoring with Kenneth's wishes, no services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Bray family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.