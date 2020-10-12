CONOVER — Kenneth Lucky Sloan, age 65, of Conover, Ohio passed away on Oct. 7, 2020, in the Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Born on Aug. 16, 1955, in Troy, Ohio, Kenneth was a son of the late Frederick and Leola (Wrench) Sloan.

His wife, Lynda Lou Statler, of Conover, who he married May 23, 1974, survives. He is also survived by four children, Nathaniel (Johanna) Sloan, of Piqua, Eric (Heather) Sloan, of Huber Heights, Robert (Kim Martin) Sloan, of Minster, and Laura (Philip) Elson, of Port Jefferson. He was a loving grandfather to 13 grandchildren.

In addition to his parents a brother, Fred Sloan, preceded him in death.

Kenneth graduated from Graham High School in 1974 and worked for U.S. Express as a semi trailer mechanic. Kenneth attended Milford Bible College and was ordained at the Troy Baptist Temple. He was saved Oct. 28, 1984. He dedicated his life to the Lord in February 1988. He faithfully followed the Lord.

Ken loved time on his boat, and fishing. He loved building things with his hands, and watching drag races. He loved spending time with his family.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, South Elm Tree Road, St. Paris with Nick Lee of Central Baptist Church, Piqua, Ohio presiding. Social distancing and masks will be requested.

Donations in Kenneth's name may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.