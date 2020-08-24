Kenneth Mueller

ST. MARYS — Kenneth D. Mueller, age 60, of St. Marys, formerly of New Bremen, died at his residence.

He was born on July 19, 1960, the son of the late Roger L. and Grace E. (Wittenbrink) Mueller. Surviving are his siblings, Sheryl Scherer, of Sidney, Ronald Mueller, of New Bremen, and Gary (Gretchen) Mueller, of Cincinnati; his nieces and nephews, Renee (Jason) Geise, Derek (Danielle) Scherer, and Breanna and Alyssa Mueller; great-nieces and nephews, McKayla, Dylan and Ashlyn Geise and Jaret, Trenton, Logan and Amelia Scherer.

Ken was a 1979 graduate of New Bremen High School. As a young adult, he took an interest in wood working, something he tinkered with for many years. He worked for Crown Equipment Corp. for 35 years, working in the Celina plant for much of that time before his retirement in 2015. Ken enjoyed going out to eat, playing golf, playing cards with his friends, and he followed the Cincinnati Reds and OSU Buckeyes. For many years he was part of a group of friends who went camping each summer, and he was also involved at Wayne Street United Methodist Church in St. Marys.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with Pastor Becky Erb Strang, and Pastor Tim Benjamin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery in New Bremen.

There will be one hour of calling prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Online condolences to the family can be left at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.