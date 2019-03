RUSSIA — Kenneth "KB" W. Niederbrach, age 66, of Russia, went to be with the Lord at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.