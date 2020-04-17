CENTERVILLE, Ind. – Kenneth M. "Ken" Rueth, age 79, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born June 26, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Frances Bucher Rueth, Ken graduated from Holy Angels High School in Sidney, Ohio. Following graduation, he proudly enlisted and served in the United States Air Force. Ken graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in electrical engineering. He then relocated to Wayne County, Indiana.

Ken retired from Belden in 1999, where he was a member of the Belden 25 Year Club. Ken was also a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Cambridge City, Indiana, American Legion Harry Ray Post 65, and the Whitewater Valley Amateur Radio Club. He was a World War II history buff, who loved visiting the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Ken enjoyed trivia of any sort, especially watching Jeopardy and playing cards.

Survivors include his children, David (Tricia Duncan) Rueth, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Carol Rueth, of Centerville, and Susan (Brent) Schaeffer, of Carmel, Indiana; grandchildren, Olivia Rueth, Jackie Duncan, and Quinton, Landon and Ava Schaeffer; sister, Judith Rezy, of Dayton; brother, Frederick (Marilyn) Rueth, of Dayton; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Patricia L. "Pat" Rueth, who died Dec. 28, 2010, and parents.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Kenneth M. "Ken" Rueth will be private. Private graveside service will be at Crown Hill Cemetery with the Rev. John M. Hall officiating. A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Mills Funeral Home, 405 E. Main St.t, Centerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Office of Annual Giving, University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7056 or The Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1903, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, OH 45433.

