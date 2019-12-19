DAYTON — The Rev. Kenneth J. Sommer, SM, born Dayton, Ohio, professed first vows in the Society of Mary (Marianists) in 1947, perpetual vows in 1952, ordained in 1959. He entered into eternal rest Dec. 17, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

He was son of the late Charles and Verona (Hoying) Sommer; and proceeded in death by his brother Eugene and wife Patricia, and first cousin, the Rev. John Bensman.

Father Ken taught and served as chaplain at Marianist schools: Cathedral Latin School in Cleveland, Ohio, North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and St. Joseph High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He was also a campus minister at Cleveland State University and The University of Dayton. In addition, he was assistant pastor at St. Francis de Sales Parish in Cincinnati, Ohio. For years he also ministered to the Catholic Men's Fellowship of Greater Cincinnati.

Visitation from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mount St. John, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10:30 a.m. Internment immediately following the Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mountt St. John, Dayton.

Memorial donations to the Marianists, 4425 W. Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108 or Marianist.com/donate.

Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.