SIDNEY — Kenny LeMaster, 69, of Sidney, died Feb. 15, 2020, in the arms of his loved ones.

Kenny was born July 14, 1950, to the late Herbert and Revella LeMaster, also of Sidney, and graduated from Sidney High School in 1969. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary (Anello) LeMaster.

He was an employee of Copeland in Sidney for over 30 years. Kenny was an avid outdoorsman, music lover, and devoted member of the Knights of Columbus and Holy Angels Catholic Church. As a member of Holy Angels, he spent the last few years administering communion to the sick, and used his love and empathy to bring them joy. His greatest passion, however, was spending time with his children and grandchildren, with whom Kenny shared a strong and personal connection.

He is survived by five children, Mike (Jamie) LeMaster, Kenna (Doug Zimmer) Chavez, Lesly (Jesse) Ralston, TJ (Josie Stratton) LeMaster, and Jessica (Dustin) Bifro. He is also survived by one sister, two brothers, 17 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Kenny is preceded in death by three brothers, James, Roger, and Robert; and one sister, DeAnna. Kenny will be welcomed into heaven by his beautiful daughter Maria, who passed away in 2016.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with the Rev. Frank Amberger officiating.

The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to Kenny's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.