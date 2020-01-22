SIDNEY — Kent Scott Knight, 72, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, after a brave and courageous fight, following an extended illness. The love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Carol (Hittepole), was by his side.

Kent, born on Jan. 19, 1947, to Kenneth R. and Phyllis (Young) Knight, was a proud life-long Sidney resident and community supporter. Both parents, and a sister, Kim Kendall, preceded him in death.

After graduating from Sidney High School in 1966, Kent attended the University of Toledo, where he wrestled for the Rockets. Kent was, however, quickly drafted and proudly served his country with the Army 25th Infantry Division in the Vietnam War. He was a highly decorated soldier, earning the Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Devic Air Medals.

After returning home from Vietnam, Kent dedicated his free time and passion to youth and high school sports. He coached his daughters and local youth on numerous Sidney T-Ball and softball teams. He also was a highly recognized OHSAA and NCAA wrestling official during his 30 plus years of officiating. He won numerous recognitions for his officiating including SW Ohio District Wrestling Official of the Year several times.

In addition to coaching and officiating, Kent championed Sidney High School's 200 Club, to raise funds for Sidney's athletic teams. He was also instrumental in bringing American Legion Baseball back to the area by acquiring sponsors and funds for uniforms and equipment.

As a proud Prudential Insurance agent, Kent achieved numerous goals and awards during his illustrious 34 year career. After retiring from Prudential, Kent enjoyed working at the Sidney Moose and Sidney City Schools in the maintenance department.

Not one to let grass grow under his feet, Kent was an active member in many organizations, including the AmVets, American Legion, Elks, VFW, and the Moose. Kent loved attending festivals and fairs with his loving wife Carol, watching horse racing, listening to great music, volunteering, traveling, golfing, and bowling. Kent also enjoyed collecting antiques, Sidney memorabilia, and crafts that he shared with his family. In the later years of his vibrant life, Kent became a snowbird with Carol, first in Florida, then more recently, in Myrtle Beach.

Kent loved spending time with family and watching his grandchildren participate in sports. In addition, he loved his Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, UD Flyers and Coastal Carolina.

Kent is immediately survived by his wife Carol, daughters, Kathy (Brant) Cook and Cheri Suggs, sister, Karen Knight, and four grandchildren, Alex. Evan, Kylie and Keagan, and many other extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery, Sidney, Ohio, with the Rev. Earnie Jones officiating. There will be an Honor Guard from the Sidney American Legion and the US Army Active Duty Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to New Life Church 329 W. Main, Port Jefferson OH 45360 in Kent's memory. Any floral tributes may be delivered to Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365. Please deliver Thursday 9 a.m. to noon, and Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is truly honored to be serving the Knight family, and honoring Kent's memory, and service to the country and community.

For online condolences, please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.

An open house celebration of Kent's life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sidney Moose Lodge.