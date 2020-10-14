ANNA — Kenten H. Egbert, Anna, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at 4:16 p.m., at The Landings of Sidney.

He was born March 21, 1922, in Kettlersville, Ohio, the son of Harry C. and Gertrude M. (Gray) Egbert and they are deceased. He was married to O. Cathryn Black Nov. 22, 1947, and she is deceased. His daughter, Terri C. Egbert Geuy, also preceded him in death.

Surviving are four children, Michael Egbert and wife Melanie, Harry Egbert and wife Rebecca, Kathy and husband Kevin Beaty, and Jason Egbert and wife Jodi; one sister, Mary Lou Clack; 15 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren' and five great-great-grandchildren.

One daughter, one brother and two sisters are deceased.

He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II and served as a medic. He graduated from Anna High School and attended many industry management, marketing and service schools. He was a member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church in Sidney. He was very active in the Gideons, and Kenten and Cathryn worked together doing prison ministry as well.

He also was a Chaplain at Wilson Memorial Hospital, and brought the Word of God to many in his life. He was awarded the Ohio Golden Egg Award from Ohio State University. He was one of the owners of Provico in Botkins, Ohio, for many years and was sales manager and vice president of marketing. He was an avid pilot and his first plane was a partnership with Roger Egbert. Harry and Mike like to talk about the loops their Dad would do while they were flying with him. He also liked to fish, and take care of his yard, and garden. He said his favorite place was home with Cathryn, his wife, his lover and his best friend. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Services will be graveside at Shelby Memory Gardens on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Harry Peterson and Pastor Jason Egbert officiating. Online condolences may be sent to: www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com. Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home is honored to be serving the Egbert Family. This proud veteran of WWII will be laid to rest with the assistance of the combined American Legion/VFW Honor Guard, Active Duty U.S. Army Honor Detail and the Patriot Guard Riders.