CELINA – Kerry Lee Mitchell, age 64, of Celina, passed away surrounded by family and fireworks on July 4, 2020.

His family will receive condolences on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from noon until 5 p.m. at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen. Following the calling hours, there will be a reception to celebrate Kerry's life at the Mercer County Elks Golf Course (3242 U.S. Route 127, Celina).