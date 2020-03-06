SIDNEY — Kimberly Ellen Deal, 50, of Sidney, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her residence, at 3:10 a.m.

She was born on March 2, 1970, in Troy, Ohio, the daughter of William and Martha (May) Deal. Her mother survives in Sidney.

Kim was employed at Shelby Hills, as a laborer, and enjoyed her work. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt, and she will be truly missed. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Sidney, and was truly blessed.

Friends may call at Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney Ohio, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday March 9, 2020, with a service immediately following at the funeral home at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Alter of Grace Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will follow services at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Kimberly's memory to Hospice of Miami County, in Troy.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Deal Family. Online condolences may be made on www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.