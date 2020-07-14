SIDNEY — Kimberly Gaye Frederick, 59, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an auto accident on Friday, March 13, 2020, in Milford Center, Ohio.

She was born on June 11, 1960, in LaFollette, Tennessee, the daughter of William Tolbert Hammer of Sidney, and the late Barbara (Green) Hammer.

Kim is survived by her son, Thomas "TJ" (Brittany) Frederick, of New Riegel, Ohio; four grandchildren, William, Thomas, Ulysses and Ewan Frederick; three siblings, Teresa (Blair) Granger, Jill (Todd) Tomlin, and Randall Hammer; nephew, Matt (Diana) Seiber; niece Brianne (Stephen) Brock; and dearest friend, Judy Depinet.

Kim worked in the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Apartments Dining Services for nearly 30 years. She also worked part-time for Lowes in Sidney from the time it was opened 13 years ago. Kim enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Holmes County. She also enjoyed shopping and frequenting antique stores. Kim loved her job and the people she worked with at Dorothy Love. Her greatest joy she found in her family who she loved dearly.

A service celebrating Kim's life will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love - Life Care Fund.

Condolences may be expressed to Kim's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.