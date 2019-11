PIQUA — Konrad C. Modschiedler, age 84, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in his residence.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 1 P.M. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.