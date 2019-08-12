JANESVILLE, Minn. — Patricia Korn, age 84, returned to her family in heaven on June 29, 2019. Her beautiful smile, nurturing spirit and overwhelming hospitality will be missed by all left behind.

Pat was born on the family homestead outside Kettlersville, Ohio, as the youngest of Walter and Mary Maurer's 12 children. Pat married Ted Korn on Sept. 28, 1957. They lived and laughed outside of Jackson Center until he passed in 2001. Pat then moved to Minnesota. She adored her family.

Pat served her Lord faithfully her entire life by caring for others. Whether she was on the golf course, baking cookies, setting a beautiful dinner table, painting, drawing or singing, the needs of others were first in her thoughts. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by daughters, Amy (Scott) Roemhildt, of Janesville, Minnesota, and Teddi (Tom) Timperman of Spokane, Washington; grandchildren, Cody (Tiffany) Roemhildt, Corynn (Kermit) Cooper, and Trudi and Tyler Timperman; and by her sister, Betty Kaufman; and sister-in-laws Velma Maurer, Helen Maurer and Barb Maurer.

A celebration of life will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra, Ohio on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a short grave-site service and fellowship luncheon. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra.