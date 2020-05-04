SIDNEY – Kristeenu M. Clack, age 26, of Sidney, passed away from the result of a river accident with her beloved fiancé, Tyson Goubeau, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on Dec. 31, 1993, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of John Sr. and Karen (Shreve) Clack, of Sidney. In addition to her parents, Kristeenu is survived by brother, John Jr. (Megan) Clack, of Piqua; foster brother, Kirk Helmandollar, of Sylvania; foster sister, Adrianna (Todd) Ward, of Sidney; 10 nieces and nephews, Karson, Haelei, Jilian, AnnaLisa, Davian, Lily, Destiny, Chloe, James and Shawna; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kristeenu was a 2012 Sidney High School graduate, and was currently studying electronics at JVS. She also worked as a manager for Burger King in Sidney. She was a member of Sidney Apostolic Temple. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Kristeenu's final arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Clack family to assist with Kristeenu's final expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the Clack family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.