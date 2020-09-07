FORT LORAMIE — Dale L. Siegel, 61, of Loy Road, Fort Loramie, was found to have passed away of natural causes early Friday morning, Sept. 4, 2020, at his nearby property on state Route 66, in Fort Loramie, Ohio.

He was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Sidney, Ohio, to Hilda (Seger) Siegel of Fort Loramie and the late Norbert Siegel. On Sept. 20, 1985, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Dale married Diane (Wuebker) Siegel who survives. Also surviving are three daughters, Rachel Siegel, of Columbus, Maria Siegel and fiancé, Matthew Davis, of Sidney and Heather Siegel, of Columbus; four siblings, Mark Siegel and fiancée, Margie Mayhew, of St. Marys, Cheryl Arkenberg, of Fort Loramie, Karen and Ernie Clayton, of Versailles, and Dave and Jodi Siegel, of Fort Loramie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ken and Marianne Wuebker, of Minster, Jim and Charlotte Wuebker, of Oakwood, Sue and Dan Annett of Centerville and Ted and Jessica Wuebker, of Minster, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. Siegel was a 1977 graduate of Fort Loramie High School. In 2009, he retired from The Dannon Company in Minster where he had been employed 30 years. Years ago, he worked at the former Busse's Meat Market in Fort Loramie. Dale was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Newport Sportsman's Club and Shelby County Coon Hunters. He also recently served on the Cynthian Township zoning board. An avid outdoorsman, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, farming and surveying for arrowheads.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday 3 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites. Memorials may be made to charities of choice. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.