PIQUA — Lacy Mayse, 87, of Piqua, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Versailles Rehab and Healthcare Center.

He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Pike County, Kentucky, to the late Walter and Anna (Isom) Mayse. He married Carol S. "Susie" (Davis) Mayse June 1, 1956, in Lockington and she survives.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Mayse, of Piqua, and Martin "Marty" Mayse, of Wayzata, Minnesota; one grandson, Michael Mayse, of Dayton; two brothers, Jamie (Kathy) Mayse, of Piqua, and Walter "Junior" (Ann) Mayse, of Sidney; and one sister, Elizabeth "Ebet" Scott, of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, William "Jay" Mayse, Willie Mayse; and three sisters, Pauline Bey, Ada Wion, and Christine McLaughlin.

Mr. Mayse worked for 39 years as a quality control supervisor for Copeland Corporation in Sidney, from which he retired. He was a member of Lockington United Methodist Church and was a United States Army veteran. He loved to work with his hands, and enjoyed carpentry especially to help build and remodel homes. He also enjoyed building computers for others. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.

A graveside service to honor his life will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Beechwood Cemetery with Jennifer Baumgardner officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

Visitation and a memorial service will be held at a later date at Lockington New Beginnings Church.

Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

