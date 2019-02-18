SYLVANIA — Lana Kaye (Frey) Perry, beloved teacher, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, died on Thursday, Feb, 14, 2019m at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

Lana was born on July 1, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, to Edwin and Marjorie (Carpenter) Frey. She graduated from Sidney High School in 1967 and received her bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University and masters degree from the University of Toledo, both in Special Education, and taught in Sylvania City Schools for over 30 years.

On Aug. 19, 1972, she married John Perry, of Toledo, Ohio, and they raised one daughter, Jill.

Lana was an amazing teacher and had a unique ability to bring out the best in any student and inspire and entertain her fellow teachers. During her career, she taught Special Education, Adult Basic Education, and English as a Second Language, and was honored with a Sylvania Schools Educator of the Year award. Everyone who knew Lana enjoyed her dry wit, her empathy and friendliness, and her sense of fun. Lana loved reading, playing golf, casino gambling, and watching sports. She was there for anyone who needed a laugh or a helping hand, and she truly was the friend that everyone wishes they had.

Lana was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Marjorie and her husband, John.

She is survived by her daughter, Jill (Jason) Perry and grandson, Alex; her sisters, Lynn Holland and Sara Barhorst; and several cousins; nieces and nephews.

No funeral service will be held, but her family and friends will host a celebration of her life in the spring of 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lana's name to the Sylvania Academic Excellence Foundation (4747 N. Holland Sylvania Road, Sylvania, OH 43560).

