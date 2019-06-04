PIQUA — Landin Dewayne Caudill, 10, of Piqua, passed away unexpectedly as a result of a fire at 4:54 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

He was born on Sept. 3, 2008, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Daniel and Heidi (Black) Caudill, of Piqua.

Landin is survived by siblings, Tristen Shank (Celeste Caldwell), of Piqua, and Lillian Caudill, of Minster; grandparents, Robert and Maribeth Bolcavage, of Sidney, Magil Acres, of Troy, and Rick and JoAnn (Fitzpatrick) Black, of Livingston, Montana; great-grandparents, Jim McGough and Caroline (Nana) Chatel, Joe Bright and Linda Thompson, all of Sidney, and Robert and Marie Bolcavage of Archebold, Pennsylvania; aunts and uncles, Misty Brown-Bolcavage, of Blakely, Pennsylvania, Robert (Sandi) Bolcavage, of Ansonia, Tom Black and Jason (Somer) Fitzpatrick, both of Piqua, Allen (Deb) Caudill, of Pemberton, Tim Caudill, of Sidney, Gina Caudill, of Springfield, Marie (Shawn) Caudill-Taborn, of Richmond, Indiana, Jamie Black, of Cave Junction, Oregon, Billy Fitzpatrick and Eddie Fitzpatrick, both of Livingston, Montana; cousins, Alexis, Brie, Corbin, Damien, Kaylee, Nevaeh, Waylon, Zoey Black, Jasmine Shank, Tyler Swinger, Tiffany Weber, Larin Bolcavage, Caitlin and Dustin (Chelsea) Caudill, Calvin and Zack Cunningham, Chaz Caudill and Cody Heatherly.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Donald L. Black, Ruby Black, Anabel Ingles-Black, Naomi McGough, Kenneth Chatel and Fred Caudill.

Landin had just completed the fourth grade at Hardin-Houston Local Schools. He was active with Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club where he showed market rabbits. Landin also enjoyed rifle shooting with Shelby County Shooting Sports.

A celebration of life will be held in the Beige Building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Ohio, on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. with Linda Dulin-Moore officiating.

Family and friends may call at 2 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Junior Fair in Landin's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Caudill family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.