PIQUA — LaRee B. Penny, age 97, of Piqua, Ohio, passed away at 2:47 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Piqua Health and Rehab Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church, Piqua. Calling hours will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.