ANNA — Larry C. Everett, age 70, of Anna, passed away Aug. 6, 2019 at the Ohio State University James Hospital, Columbus.

Larry was born Oct. 29, 1948, in Sidney to the late Charles Everett and Mabel (Reinke) Everett. On July 24, 1971, he married Rita Marlene (Inman) Everett. She preceded him in death Feb. 5, 2018.

He is survived by son, Larry S. (Leslie) Everett, of Bellefontaine; daughter, Edana Everett, of Sidney; four grandchildren, Preston, Ravyn, and Riley Crall, and Marleigh Everett.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a half-sister and a half-brother.

Larry retired from Stolle Corporation of Sidney in 2011. He was a member of the Shelby County Fish & Game Association. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, playing Casino slots and playing softball for the Faith Baptist Church where he attended services. He especially loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ernie Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.

Donations may be made to the in Larry's memory.

