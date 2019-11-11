Larry Grube

PIQUA — Larry R. Grube, age 74, of Piqua, died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born October 21, 1945 in Springfield & had many fond memories of being raised on his grandparent's farm; a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War; worked as an electrician; enjoyed the outdoors; and loved having his grandkids around.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harry and Susan Grube; four brothers, Kenneth, Roger, Harry and Terry; and sister, Betty.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Sharon (Schmidt) Grube; five sons, Paul (Cyndi) Grube, of Troy, Brian Grube, of Piqua, Timothy (Natalie) Grube ,of Tipp City, Matthew Grube, of Cincinnati, and Scott Grube, of Vandalia; daughter, Leslie Grubem of Cincinnati; nine grandchildren, Zachary and Nicholas Meyer, Megan and Alyx Grube, Noah Ketron, Tiallie and Zane Fowler, Isabelle and Liam Grube; brothers, Carl Grube, Gary Stiver, both of Jackson Center, and Tom (Carol) Stiver, of Sidney; sisters, Shirley Valandingham, of Jackson Center, and Nancy Pike, of Sidney; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Interment Miami Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
