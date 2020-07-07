Larry Hemmelgarn

LORETTO, Tenn. — Larry Joseph Hemmelgarn, age 67 of Loretto, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was a native of Versailles, Ohio, a truck driver for Southern Craft Manufacturing, and attended Loretto United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services were held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 1 pm, Jeff Jacob officiating. Burial followed in Loretto Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his wife, Dana Baker Hemmelgarn, of Loretto, Tennessee; son, Ryan Hemmelgarn (Kayla), of Leoma, Tennessee; daughter, Danielle Burtch (Ryan), of Thompson's Station, Tennessee; mother, Norma Hemmelgarn, of Versailles, Ohio; brothers, Mike Hemmelgarn of Versailles, Ohio, and Tom Hemmelgarn of Englewood, Ohio; sisters: Rose Lucas Margie Mayhew, both of Versailles, Ohio; and three grandchildren: Landon, Connor and Raegan.

He was preceded in death by his father Gerald Hemmelgarn.