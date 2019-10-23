ANNA — Larry Edward Maier, 74, of Anna, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, finished his Earthly Race on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Rita's Hospital after a very short illness.

Larry was born on May 25,1945, to Floyd and Pauline (Snyder) Maier in Lima, Ohio. He married Caroline (Copus) on July 19, 1969. They had three children, Teresa Maier, of Columbus, Robert (Gina) Maier, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and David (Melinda) Maier, of Decatur, Tennessee.

On June 5, 2004, Larry married Cheryl (Middleton/Centers) at which time he gained two "bonus children," Jessica (Shane) Rickert, of Anna, and Brad (Michelle) Centers, of Pickerington, Ohio. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Keighlynn and Carson Rickert and Genna, Corban and Noah Maier. They were truly his pride and joy!

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Robert Maier, Dennis Maier and Shirley Maurer, and his brother-in-law, Mel Hotchkiss.

He is survived by two sisters, Maxine (Dean) Miner, of Chuluota, Florida, and Edie Hotchkiss, of Winter Springs, Florida. Other survivors include sisters-in-law, Lois Maier, of Columbus, and Toni Maier, of Lima, as well as brother-in-law, Gene Maurer, of Findlay.

Visitation will be held at Connection Point Church of God at 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney, Ohio, on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, from 2 to 6 p,m. Family will also be receiving friends on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Leach officiating. A military graveside service will be held at the Plattsville Cemetery, 1918 Platsville Road, Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Connection Point Church of God, s Project, (MDA), or the .

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Adams Funeral Home of Sidney.

To view Larry's full tribute, visit https://www.theadamsfuneralhome.com/notices/Larry-Maier.