SIDNEY — Larry A. Marr, age 73, of Sidney, passed away Nov. 10, 2019, at Upper Valley Medical Center Emergency Room, Troy.

He was born Oct. 9, 1946 in Tekamah, Nebraska, to the late Alfred and Lou Marr. On Jan. 8, 1971, he married Patricia (Hunley) Marr and she preceded him in death Jan. 7, 2018.

Surviving are son, Jeff (Jennifer) Marr, of Covington, daughter, Becki (Harry) Lawhorn, of Sidney, and grandchildren, Brayden, McKenna, Hunter, Connor and Reece. Also surviving are sister, Karen (Harold) Smith, of Jonestown, Colorado, and Junior Marr, of Greeley, Colorado.

Larry was a veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam era. He retired from Logistics at Ceva. He was a member of the and Elks. He enjoyed sports, especially the Denver Broncos, Dayton Flyers, and Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved playing cards, especially poker, trivia and spending time with his grandkids at family breakfasts on weekends.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 4 until 6 p.m. Funeral service will commence at 6 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with the Rev. Harold Leiss officiating with full military honors by American Legion Post 217. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco, at a later date.

