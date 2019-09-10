BOTKINS — Larry L. McCullough, 82, of Botkins passed away at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 19, 1937, in Shelby County, to Ord and Norine (Gould) McCullough who preceded him in death. On Jan. 20, 1978, he married Sharon A. Stump and she passed away on Jan. 28, 2014.

Survivors include seven children, Jeff (Cheryl) McCullough, of Botkins, Jerry (Linda) McCullough, of Sidney, Jody (Melvin) Marx, of Botkins, Deb (Gordon Humes) VanHoose, of Lima, Krissy (Jim Ray) Otwell, of New Knoxville, Diana (Brad) Hicks, of North Pole, Alaska, and Ron (Irene) Sheets, of Lima; 13 grandchildren, Tracy (Marcus) Bertin, Matthew (Pauline) Hicks, Zachary (Abby) Voisin, Jonathan (Erica) Otwell, Jessica VanHoose, Larry (Megan) VanHoose, Kreg (Stephanie) McCullough, Claire (Eric Egbert) McCullough, Alex McCullough, Ryan (Jayme) McCullough, Josh (Kyla) Sheets, Bethany (Adam) Marx and Jordan Marx; 13 great-grandchildren, Paige Hicks, Iliamna Voisin, Kaycee, Kenzie VanHoose, Bentley, Nolan Otwell, Corbin, Maddux McCullough, Gabriel, Lucas, Nick Bertin, Everly Marx and Chaz Kirk.

He was preceded in death by a sister, June Stoker, and a grandson, Daniel McCullough.

Larry worked for over 40 years at Provico/Hubbard Feeds in Botkins. He loved farming, fishing, riding his golf cart, NASCAR and his kitty, Peanut.

Larry's wishes were to have no public visitation or services.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Grand Lake Hospice.

The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta to handle the arrangements.

