Larry Sale

ANNA — Larry D. Sale, age 77, of Anna, passed away peacefully July 29, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Sidney, the son of the late Alford Earl Sale and Jewel Dean (Hinton) Sale. On Jan. 30, 1965, he married Gail (Apple) Sale, and she survives in Anna.

Also surviving are sons, Steven (Jennifer) Sale, of Sidney, amd Eric Douglas (Jody) Sale, of Bradford; daughter Jennifer (Travis) Watkins, of Anna; grandchildren, Alex Sale, Bailey Watkins, Jay Frazier, Cody Roesser, Gary Roesser and Cameron Harmon; great-grandchildren, Carson, Miles, Haley, Nikita and Alexey. Two brothers also survive, Robert (Jane) Sale, of Sidney, and Wayne (Nora) Sale, of Quincy.

A sister, Carolyn Sue Starrett, preceded him in death.

Larry retired after 33 years of faithful service from ABF Trucking in Dayton. He enjoyed working in his garage on his old Camaro, Trans Am and pickup truck. He was very dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Private graveside services for the family will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Cedar Point Cemetery with Chaplain Angela Barfield officiating.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Larry's memory.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

Per Gov. DeWine's request, social distancing and wearing of masks will be required at the graveside services.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
