JACKSON CENTER — Larry Sprague, 67 of Jackson Center, has exchanged his fields and the peacefulness of "The Pond" for heavens pastures.

Larry passed Saturday morning Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.

Larry was born in Sidney on May 18, 1953, to the late Warren G and Zelna L. (Spicer) Sprague.

A graduate of Jackson Center High School, Larry's primary occupation was a life-long farmer. He spent some time dabbling with hogs, but always enjoyed fresh turned dirt, the planting of seeds and a "good" harvest. Next to farming, Larry had a love of community and enjoyed gathering with friends. He had spent 30 years with the Shelby County Sheriff Office, 40 years as a volunteer of the Jackson Center Fire Department, and 17 years as an auxiliary member of the Jackson Center Police Department. Larry was a Jackson Township Trustee for 28 years, a member of the Farm Service Agency Committee and the Shelby County Emergency Management Committee.

Larry was a member of the Jackson Center United Methodist Church. A Free + Accepted Mason, Larry was a member of Stokes Lodge 305 of Port Jefferson.

In the past, Larry had enjoyed hunting, was a Sunday School teacher, assisted with the church youth group and worked at Holloways Sportswear when located in Jackson Center.

Larry had cleared and maintained an area around a pond on what was initially his parent's property. This became known as "The Pond" to many. Several birthdays, a wedding re-enactment, fireman's parties, reunions, holidays and week-end camping activities have taken place there. Larry loved the peace and tranquility there to "get away" yet, be close to home. Larry's life was often centered on his family and fellowship with friends. Whether daytime "pow-wows" at "The Block," evening "beverages, usually a Miller High-Life" after a day's work, or that week-end gathering at "The Pond," many tears, laughs, memories and "solving of world problems" he enjoyed being a part of and took with him.

Larry will be remembered by his "Big Laugh" that could be picked out in a crowd, his "Big Heart" as he was so willing and gave of himself to do for others and his former CB handle "Big Red" related to his passion for Case IH tractors. He may also be remembered to some as a jolly man in a red suit, as he had assisted "Santa Claus" for nearly 50 years.

Larry is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Karen Sprague Jr., of Jackson Center; three nieces, Cindy (Kelly) Copeland, of Lewistown, Kim (Eric) Voress, of Sidney, and Christy (Dan) Akers, of Jackson Center; seven great-nieces and great nephews, Kaylee and Kasey Copeland, Maissen, Clay and Shia Akers, Olivia and Brooke Voress; Aunt Shirley (Phil) Holmes; extended family members and close friends too numerous to mention.

A small burial service will be held in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. The family welcomes all whom wish to honor Larry with their tractor salute, to line state Route 65 on Monday Aug. 24, by 10:45 for his procession to the cemetery to start at 11 a.m.

The family will have a memorial drive-thru in a few weeks, to be announced, after quarantining guidelines have been met, by the family members.

In all these situations, due to the current pandemic guidelines, it is asked that you only attend if you are Symptom Free, Wear a Mask and Practice Social Distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the Jackson Center United Methodist Church-building fund/house demolition project, 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, OH 45334, or Jackson Center Fire Department, 110 Linden St., P.O. Box 819 Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center is honored to serve the Sprague Family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolences at www.edsfh.com.