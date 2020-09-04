1/1
Larry Sprague
JACKSON CENTER — Larry Sprague, 67, of Jackson Center, passed Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.

The family will have a memorial drive-thru on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed, 20910 Wise Road, Jackson Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's memory to the Jackson Center United Methodist Church-building fund/house demolition project, 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, OH 45334, or Jackson Center Fire Department 110 Linden Street, P.O. Box 819, Jackson Center, OH 45334.

Eichholtz, Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center is honored to serve the Sprague family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolences @ www.edsfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
214 W. Pike St.
Jackson Center, OH 45334
937-596-6164
