SIDNEY — Larry J. Young, age 77, of Sidney, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.

He was born June 10, 1942, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Lawrence "Nub" Young and Marjorie (Cromer) Young. He married Sharon S. (Middleton) Young on Oct. 3, 1964, and she preceded him in death on May 21, 2016.

Left to cherish his memory include son, Mark (Melissa) Young, of Sidney; grandchildren, Stephanie (Dustin) Opsomer, Ashley Miller, Josh Miller and Gunnar Young; great-grandchildren Jacob Opsomer and Carson Opsomer; sister, Jan (Edwin "Butch") Grady, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Larry was a lifetime member of Sidney Moose Lodge and a 1960 Sidney High School graduate. He was a salesman for nearly 40 years and worked as a barber for 10 years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed golfing, traveling on cruises, and especially working. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Allen Leach and Pastor Mark Kaufman. officiating Interment will be held at Plattsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.

Arrangements for the Young family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.