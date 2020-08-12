LaRue Dicke

NEW BREMEN — LaRue H. Dicke, age 95, formerly of New Bremen, died on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at 11:20 a.m. at the Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Choices of St. Marys where she has resided for the last several years.

Graveside services for LaRue will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen. The family will then host a celebration of life service on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Gilberg -Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen, is in charge of the arrangements.