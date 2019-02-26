SIDNEY — Laura Ann Doak Fleming, 55, of Sidney passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at Wilson Health.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1964, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo Y. and Charla (Holly) Doak. On March 7, 1981, she married her high school sweet heart, David K. Fleming.

Laura is survived by David, their three children, Travis (Tracie) Fleming, of Sidney, Ryan (Cindy) Fleming, of Anna and Caitlynn (Craig) O'Meara, of Sidney. Nine grandchildren Nicholas, Emily, Abby, Kloie, Naomi, Alyvia, Gabriel, Caley and Brooke, who she loved unconditionally and her siblings, Brenda (John) Elliott, Rebecca (Becky) Fleming, Steve, Bill (Kim) and Joe (Teresa) Doak, also survive.

She is survived by her in-laws, Sherman and Sara Fleming, sister-in-law, Machelle (Ned) Burden, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her brothers, Larry and Bruce, her sister, Denise, and one grandchild.

Laura was a homemaker who later in life became a professional Realtor working at Bryce Realty LLC and was the assistant manager at Lakeside Village and Northbrook Home Mobile Parks.

She attended Northtowne Church of God where she was a former Sunday School teacher, she enjoyed working with the youth. She often helped the other ladies of the church preparing and serving meals after funerals. Laura spent 20 years as a Red Cross volunteer swimming instructor, spending many cold mornings at the Sidney Municipal Pool teaching children in the community how to swim. She was a former member of the Shelby County Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Family and friends may visit on Saturday, March 2, 2019 ,from 10 a.m. until noon at the Northtowne Church of God, 2008 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney. Funeral services will be held at noon with the Rev. Tim Bartee, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Laura's name at Adams Funeral Home. Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

