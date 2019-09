PIQUA — Laura A. Lee, age 61, of Piqua, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County, Troy, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. A memorial service and meal will be held at the Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua following the graveside service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.