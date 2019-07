PIQUA — Laura R. "Ruth" Ruley, age 93, of Piqua, went to be with the Lord at 6 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, in her residence.

A celebration of Laura's life will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.