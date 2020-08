SIDNEY – Lauretta (Morgan) Broyles, of Sidney, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11:50 p.m. at Fair Haven County Home in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. up until the time of service at the funeral home.