LEWISTOWN — LaVerne J. Reichert, 85, of Lewistown, passed away Friday morning, Jan. 24, 2020, at Briarwood Village, in Coldwater.

Vern was born in St. Henry, Ohio, on Nov.13, 1934, to the late Joseph and Loretta (Spoltman) Reichert. Vern married Edna Meier on Feb. 23, 1957, in Maria Stein and she survives in Coldwater.

He is also survived by their children, Mike (Brenda) Reichert, Jane (Tom) Kozman, Dan (Theresa) Reichert, Ann (Roderick) Clark, Joe (Judy) Reichert, and Becky (Jim) Hempker; grandchildren, Lauren (Nick) Seger, Isaac Reichert, Adam Reichert, Gabe Reichert, Christopher Kozman, Leanne (Trevor) Spring, Leslie Reichert, Ivan Reichert, Nathan Reichert, Ethan Woodruff, Amy (Jason) Grunden, Jay (Caroline) Baker, Jenna Reichert, Jack Reichert, Julia Reichert, Elise Hempker and Matthew Hempker and great-grandchildren, Ava Seger, Conrad Seger, Cora Seger, Ezra Spring, Abram Grunden, Andersyn Grunden, Theodore Grunden and Georgianna Clark; a brother Ken (Elaine) Reichert, of St. Henry; a sister Joan (Phil) Rengers, of Chickasaw; two brothers-in-law, Ivo Schwieterman and John Stelzer, both of Coldwater; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brian Woodruff, two sisters, Mary Ann Schwieterman and Ruth Stelzer.

Vern retired from SuperFoods in 1997, after 32 years of work. He was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point. Vern started and was owner/operator of Reichert Farm Drainage from 1972-1986. Vern was the man responsible for the initiation of the large wooden home-made signs that supported many area athletic teams who were participating in state tournaments. He was an avid basketball fan. He enjoyed working in his wood shop. He donated many items to area churches and liked to make gifts for family and friends for special occasions. He built a rocking horse for each of his children's kids. He also enjoyed farming, sports, travel, and family. Vern served his country in the Army National Guard during Peace Time.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 214 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Russells Point, with the Rev. Shawn Landenwitch officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Botkins, at 2 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 464 Madison Ave., Russells Point, OH 43348.

