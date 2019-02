PIQUA — Lavonna "Punky" Mikolajewski, age 77, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord Friday Feb. 22, 2019, at 9:27 a.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, Piqua. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.