EGYPT, Ohio — Lawrence J. Bergman, age 75, of Egypt, Ohio, passed away at 8:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at his home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1944, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Lawrence B. and Francis (Bruns) Bergman. He married Jean Ann Gottes on July 10, 1965, at the Newman Center on OSU campus and she survives in Egypt.

He is survived by children, Terri and Tim Bertke, Minster, Craig and Leanne Bergman, Nashville, Scott and Renee Bergman, Columbus, Sheri Bergman, Columbus, and Amy and Eric Gross, Louisville; 20 grandchildren; in-laws, Iva Lou Bergman, New Bremen, Tom Minch, Xenia, Peg Bergman, Minster, and Faye Bergman, Dayton.

He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Richard Bergman, Maurinus Bergman, Anna Marie and Ralph Osterloh, Jim Bergman, Irene Minch, Otmar "Curly" Bergman, Eugene and Kate Bergman, Teresa and Bob Willhoff.

Larry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt and the men's sodality. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University, and a member of the community club and Schoenstatt. Larry was a lover of nature, a friend to animals and a natural green thumb. According to his children and grandchildren, he was their source of great wisdom. If someone brought up a topic, he would enlighten you. If someone needed something designed and built, he was your guy. He will be missed but his spirit will live on.

A Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Egypt, with the Rev. Louis Schmit celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

