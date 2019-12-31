COVINGTON – Lawrence "Larry" E. Salyer, age 73, of Covington, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, Dayton.

Larry was born in Springfield on March 15, 1946, to Lawrence Silas and Ava Jean (Walls) Salyer.

He was a graduate of Newton High School, Class of 1965; an U.S. Navy Sea-bees veteran; a member of the American Legion AB Cole Post 80, Covington; and enjoyed restoring old vehicles and traveling with his Harley Davidson motorcycle group.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence S. Salyer, and his pet boxer, Rocky.

Larry is survived by his mother, Ava Jean Salyer, of Covington; three children, Lawrence S. and Cary Salyer, of Piqua, Tamera A. O'Day, of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Loretta K. and Chris Walker, of Kearney, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Larry Salyer, Rylie Salyer, Brooke Salyer, Kaitlyn O'Day, Andrew O'Day, Brant O'Day, Cody Walker and Kylie Walker; four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Natalee, Stella and MaKylah; three sisters, Terry and Bob Williams, of Ludlow Falls, Beverly and Joe Falb, of West Milton, Karen Chaney, of Covington; four brothers, Les Salyer and Sue, of Sidney, Jack Salyer, of Covington, Jim and Sharon Salyer, of Piqua, Rodney and Annie Salyer, of Covington; three dear friends, Jason Hitchcock, Ashton Davis and Dr. George Yacoub; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends.

There will be no services.

