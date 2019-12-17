SIDNEY — Lawrence W. Hawes, age 72, of Sidney, passed away peacefully Dec. 14, 2019, at Fair Haven Nursing Home in Sidney.

He was born Aug. 21, 1947, in Sidney, to the late William C. Hawes and Vera E. (Snow) Hawes.

Surviving are children, Melissa Wenrick Laughlin, Tim Wenrick, Michelle Gibbs and Russell Newfield; many grandchildren; sister, Patricia (Richard) Market, of Cape Coral, Florida; and brother, Benjamin (Diana) Hawes, of Newport, Michigan.

Sister, Jean Hawes, preceded Lawrence in death.

Lawrence retired from Copeland Corporation after many years of faithful service. He was also employed at NP Parts in Sidney and Ames Department Store in Piqua. He loved to read and was very involved with the Residence Association at Fair Haven.

There will be no calling hours. Funeral services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, has been entrusted with all funeral arrangements.

