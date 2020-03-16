SIDNEY – Lee E. Johnson, age 77, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Wilson Emergency Room, Wilson Health, Sidney.

He was born March 17, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Nathaniel L. Robertson and Dorothy (Crawford) Robertson. He married Marie (Sims) Johnson on Dec. 24, 1990, and she survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are daughters, Elaine (Lee) Banta, of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Deelana Johnson, of Sidney; three grandchildren; sister, Diane Dotson, of Dayton; brothers, Bill Crawford, of Dayton, Donald Robertson, of Troy, and Lewis Minney, of Troy.

Lee was preceded in death by brothers, Jim Robertson and Gene Crawford, and sister, Vicki Robertson.

Lee was retired from Alco Building Products in Sidney after many years of faithful service. He enjoyed fishing, and especially loved listening to jazz music.

Family and friends may visit from 10:30-11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Phil Chilcoate officiating.

Contributions may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society in Lee's memory.

