SIDNEY — Lee Ann Roesser, 34, of Sidney, passed away at 3:48 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Miami Valley Hospital.

She was born on July 5, 1985, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Timothy and Romaine (McKibben) Roesser.

Lee Ann is survived by three children, Aliceson Wiley, Isaiah Wiley and Timothy Tschudi, all of Sidney; brother, Jacob Martin, of Sidney; grandmother, Lelia McKibben, of Sidney; grandfather, Ronald J. McKibben, of Upper Sandusky; aunt, Rhonda McKibben and longtime companion Mike Ceyler; special cousin, Michael Ceyler; special niece, Victoria Roesser; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by son, A.J. Tschudi, and brother, Matthew Roesser.

Lee Ann worked for Emerson Climate Technologies in Sidney. She was a great cook and loved making things for her family and friends. Most of all, Lee Ann loved to spend time with her family.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at noon at New Hope United Methodist Church, 8985 W. Mason Road, Sidney, with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial will followat Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to Lee Ann's family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.