SIDNEY — Lena "Ruth" (Hickenbottom) York, age 92, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away at Wilson Memorial Hospital, Sidney, Ohio, on Dec. 17, 2019.

She was born Sept. 8, 1927, in Gilmore, Tuscarawas County, Ohio, the daughter of John (Jack) Hickenbottom and Myrtle Bundy, who preceded her in death. She was married to Waldo York on Nov. 6, 1944, in Alabama. He also preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Roger (Vicki) York, of Montra, Ohio; four daughters, Judy (Bill) Schweitzer, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Phyllis (Dave) Reed, of Valdese, North Carolina, Cindy (John) Brandewie, of Middleport, Ohio, and Kathy (Roger) Cathcart, of Waxhaw, North Carolina; 24 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildrentwo and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard "Dick" York and John Eugene York Sr., four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the last surviving child of John (Jack) Hickenbottom. She had 15 siblings. His (Jack Hickenbottom) first marriage to Elizabeth King were six children, Hannah, Ida, Eliza, Lawson, Ethel and Kitty, all deceased. His (Jack Hickenbottom) second marriage to Myrtle were four siblings, Roy (Hick), Goldie, Robert (Bob) and Grace, all deceased. Myrtle's first marriage with Alvertis Naylor were five children, Harry, Nettie (Naylor) Simmers, David 'Howard', Mabel (Naylor) Lyons and Carl, all deceased.

Ruth and her husband Waldo resided many years Route 1, Jackson Center, Ohio. Ruth was a devout wife and mother. She spent her life being there for her family. She was always the nurturer. She loved to play the guitar, sing and dance. She was dearly loved by anyone who knew her.

She has endured Alzheimer's the last years of her life. She has been at Fair Haven County Home, where she was taken well care of and was loved by all the staff. Her family appreciates and is thankful for their care of her. They loved "Ruthie." We are grateful for the care she received from the ICU team at Wilson as well as Sidney Hospice.

There will be a private service for the family at Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, 502 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

Condolences may be made at www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.

Memorials may be directed to the , www.alz.org/donate.